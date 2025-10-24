'Munna Bhai 3' is happening, confirms Arshad Warsi
What's the story
Arshad Warsi, who played Circuit in the Munna Bhai franchise, has confirmed that the much-anticipated third installment is finally happening. In an interview with SCREEN, he revealed that director Rajkumar Hirani is "seriously working on it." "See, with part three, the thing is that once it was not happening at all, but now Raju (Hirani) is actually working on it," Warsi said.
Co-star camaraderie
Warsi's hilarious anecdote about Dutt
Warsi also reminisced about working with Sanjay Dutt, who played Munna in the series. He said, "Sanju is just mind-blowing; he is a different kind of talent altogether." "It used to be so much fun just being with him... But for Sanju, I had to remember the entire story just so that I can remind him." "Because every day he used to show up and ask, 'Bro, what are we doing today?'"
Director's assurance
Hirani had confirmed 'Munna Bhai 3' was in the works
Interestingly, last year at the launch of SCREEN in Mumbai, Hirani had confirmed that he was indeed working on the third part. "The most important factor is that the next installment has to get better than the previous films. But now, I have a unique idea," he had said. Warsi was last seen on the OTT show, Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas with Jitendra Kumar. He also shared the big screen with Akshay Kumar in Jolly LLB 3 recently.