Was 'The Salt Path' memoir fake? New documentary to investigate

Sky Documentaries is set to delve into the controversy surrounding The Salt Path , a bestselling nature book by Raynor Winn. The documentary, titled The Real Salt Path (working title), will be presented by journalist Chloe Hadjimatheou, per Deadline. It will explore allegations raised by The Observer newspaper that questioned the authenticity of Winn's memoir and her claims of homelessness and her husband's medical condition.

Documentary details The documentary will feature new whistleblowers The Real Salt Path will feature new whistleblowers who will present their own versions of events. The documentary will also cover the behavior of Winn and her husband, Moth. The Observer's initial investigation alleged that Winn, whose real name is Sally Walker, was arrested for allegedly stealing a large sum from her employer. It also questioned her claims of being homeless and her husband's corticobasal degeneration (CBD).

Author's rebuttal Winn accused Hadjimatheou of being 'grotesquely unfair' In response to the allegations, Winn accused Hadjimatheou and The Observer of being "grotesquely unfair, highly misleading and seeking to systematically pick apart my life." She also shared excerpts from her husband's clinic letters as proof of his CBD treatment. The bestselling 2018 book, which inspired a 2025 film starring Gillian Anderson and Jason Isaacs, recounts how Winn-Moth lost their home after it was repossessed, and they decided to set off on the South West Coast Path in 2013.