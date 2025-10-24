Next Article
Ira Khan celebrates 8 years of therapy
Entertainment
Ira Khan, Aamir Khan's daughter, just shared on Instagram that she's finished eight years of therapy—calling it her "graduation."
She opened up about her mental health journey, and her honesty has sparked a lot of positive conversation online about being real with mental health struggles.
'I'm still on medication'
Ira made it clear that finishing therapy doesn't mean she's "cured."
She's still on medication for depression, which is in remission right now, and said she wouldn't hesitate to get help again if she needs it.
Her update got a lot of love online
Ira's update got a lot of love from her family and husband Nupur Shikhare.