UK rapper Ghetts charged with hit-and-run
Entertainment
Grime star Ghetts (real name Justin Clarke-Samuel) has been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving after a hit-and-run in Ilford, northeast London.
The incident happened on Saturday, October 18, when Ghetts allegedly didn't stop after hitting a 20-year-old man.
Sadly, the victim passed away in hospital on Monday.
Ghetts is currently in custody and is set to appear at Barkingside Magistrates's Court on Monday, October 27.
The charge could be upgraded to causing death by dangerous driving at his next hearing, which carries even heavier consequences under UK law.
Ghetts, known for his role in Netflix's Supacell, has not released any public statements since the incident.