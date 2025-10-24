Next Article
'Bigg Boss Telugu 9': Madhuri's team wins 'Wanted Peta' challenge
Entertainment
This week on Bigg Boss Telugu 9, things got lively as Sanjana and Madhuri led their teams in the "Wanted Peta" challenge.
There was even a fun team switch—Madhuri, Emmanuel, and Rithu switched to Sanjana's side as a ruse for some panipuri, which led to Sanjana kicking them out of her team.
The main event was the High Kick Challenge, where contestants tried to kick shoes onto a sticky board, testing their leg power and balance.
Madhuri's team wins the challenge
Thanks to standout kicks from Rithu, Tanuja, and Kalyan, Madhuri's team clinched the win, even after dropping a few rounds to Ramya and Nikhil.
The vibe stayed friendly—Sanjana's team lifted Madhuri up in celebration, making it a sweet highlight as the captaincy race gets even more interesting.