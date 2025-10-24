'Bigg Boss Telugu 9': Madhuri's team wins 'Wanted Peta' challenge Entertainment Oct 24, 2025

This week on Bigg Boss Telugu 9, things got lively as Sanjana and Madhuri led their teams in the "Wanted Peta" challenge.

There was even a fun team switch—Madhuri, Emmanuel, and Rithu switched to Sanjana's side as a ruse for some panipuri, which led to Sanjana kicking them out of her team.

The main event was the High Kick Challenge, where contestants tried to kick shoes onto a sticky board, testing their leg power and balance.