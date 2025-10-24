Next Article
'The Raja Saab': Prabhas's film gets release date, new trailer
Heads up, Prabhas fans! The first song from the much-awaited horror-comedy "The Raja Saab" lands on November 5, giving everyone a sneak peek before the film's big release on January 9, 2026.
Producer TG Vishwa Prasad also shared that a second trailer will arrive closer to the movie's premiere.
Everything to know about 'The Raja Saab'
Directed by Maruthi, "The Raja Saab" stars Prabhas in dual roles alongside Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar, with Sanjay Dutt and Boman Irani joining the cast.
The story mixes family inheritance drama with supernatural twists.
Announced in January 2024, filming actually kicked off back in October 2022, marking Prabhas and Maruthi's first project together.