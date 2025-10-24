'The Raja Saab': Prabhas's film gets release date, new trailer Entertainment Oct 24, 2025

Heads up, Prabhas fans! The first song from the much-awaited horror-comedy "The Raja Saab" lands on November 5, giving everyone a sneak peek before the film's big release on January 9, 2026.

Producer TG Vishwa Prasad also shared that a second trailer will arrive closer to the movie's premiere.