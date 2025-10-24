Next Article
Akshay Kumar to resume 'Welcome' shoot after 3-year break
Akshay Kumar is jumping back into comedy with a 15-day shoot for Welcome To The Jungle starting this November.
It's the third film in the hit Welcome series and is set to hit theaters in mid-2026, marking his return to fun roles after Jolly LLB 3.
Akshay's upcoming films
The upcoming schedule will focus on major scenes with Akshay and a star-studded cast, including Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal.
Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film promises plenty of laughs and chaos.
Looking ahead, Akshay's 2026 lineup is packed—he's also starring in the horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla and thriller Haiwaan, showing he's not slowing down anytime soon.