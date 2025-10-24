Next Article
SS Rajamouli-Mahesh Babu's 'SSMB29' gets release date
Entertainment
SS Rajamouli's next big film, tentatively called SSMB29, is set to release worldwide. The release date has not been officially announced; only a reveal is planned for November 16, 2025.
Starring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the movie is currently in production.
More on the film
This is Rajamouli's first project after his global hit RRR, and it's shaping up to be a globe-trotting jungle adventure inspired by Indiana Jones and African classics.
Expect a massive scale—think a ₹50 crore Varanasi set at Ramoji Film City, music by MM Keeravaani, a folk dance number with both leads, and action sequences.
With plans to release in over 120 countries, SSMB29 is aiming for one of the biggest global launches ever for an Indian film.