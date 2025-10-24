SS Rajamouli-Mahesh Babu's 'SSMB29' gets release date

More on the film

This is Rajamouli's first project after his global hit RRR, and it's shaping up to be a globe-trotting jungle adventure inspired by Indiana Jones and African classics.

Expect a massive scale—think a ₹50 crore Varanasi set at Ramoji Film City, music by MM Keeravaani, a folk dance number with both leads, and action sequences.

With plans to release in over 120 countries, SSMB29 is aiming for one of the biggest global launches ever for an Indian film.