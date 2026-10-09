Have makers finalized Prabhas's 'Fauzi' release date?
What's the story
Prabhas's highly anticipated period action drama Fauzi is reportedly eyeing a theatrical release on March 18, 2027. The film was initially slated for a December 2026 release, but the schedule was pushed back as production is still ongoing. The new date will affect the release of Spirit, another Prabhas-starrer directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, which was scheduled for March 5, 2027. Notably, the dates are yet to be officially confirmed.
Production update
'Fauzi' teaser likely on October 23
The team of Fauzi is currently shooting the interval block and hopes to wrap up production by mid-December 2026, reported Gulte.
The makers are also reportedly planning to drop the teaser for Fauzi on October 23, 2026, coinciding with Prabhas's 47th birthday.
If the new date is finalized, it will mean two major Prabhas films are set for release in the same month.
So, Spirit will have to be delayed.
Film insights
More about 'Fauzi'
Fauzi features Prabhas as an officer in a fictional story set against a historical backdrop. The film is touted to be a period epic, with its narrative unfolding in a setting inspired by history.
Internet personality Imanvi makes her acting debut in the project, playing the female lead. The cast also includes veteran actors Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, and Jaya Prada in pivotal roles.
Production delay
Delay did not surprise team, says actor
Actor Jitin Gulati, who is part of the cast, had earlier spoken to Hindustan Times about the delay.
He said that the possibility of postponement did not surprise them because they were still shooting for it.
"The idea is not to give a half-baked project. I mean, a film lives for a lifetime."
Prabhas was last seen in The Raja Saab, directed by Maruthi.