Have makers finalized Prabhas's 'Fauzi' release date?

The team of Fauzi is currently shooting the interval block and hopes to wrap up production by mid-December 2026, reported Gulte.

The makers are also reportedly planning to drop the teaser for Fauzi on October 23, 2026, coinciding with Prabhas's 47th birthday.

If the new date is finalized, it will mean two major Prabhas films are set for release in the same month.

So, Spirit will have to be delayed.