Fazal may be gearing up for major action film role

Fazal to showcase action in 'Raakh'

Industry buzz says Ali's "physicality and intensity required for action" make him a standout for action-packed roles.

He's got more coming up this year too: upcoming Mirzapur film adaptation and Raakh will both put his action skills front and center.

Plus, he's switching things up with Lust Stories 3, calling 2026 "creatively fulfilling" as he explores both intense and romantic sides on screen.