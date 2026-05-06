Fazal may be gearing up for major action film role
Entertainment
Ali Fazal might be gearing up for a major action movie with a top star, possibly building on his popular Guddu Pandit role from Mirzapur.
After appearing in Kandahar alongside Gerard Butler, he's clearly catching the eye for big action projects.
Fazal to showcase action in 'Raakh'
Industry buzz says Ali's "physicality and intensity required for action" make him a standout for action-packed roles.
He's got more coming up this year too: upcoming Mirzapur film adaptation and Raakh will both put his action skills front and center.
Plus, he's switching things up with Lust Stories 3, calling 2026 "creatively fulfilling" as he explores both intense and romantic sides on screen.