Federal judge dismisses Michael Wolff lawsuit against Melania Trump
Entertainment
A federal judge has tossed out Michael Wolff's lawsuit against Melania Trump, which he filed last October to try and get ahead of her $1 billion defamation claim.
Trump had accused Wolff of making statements linking her to Jeffrey Epstein, but the judge said Wolff's case was just "preemptive" and didn't hold up under laws meant to block baseless lawsuits.
Melania Trump denies Jeffrey Epstein connection
The judge also criticized Wolff for filing in New York instead of Florida, where Trump's team would likely sue.
Courts can't rule on hypothetical disputes, so Wolff's request for special treatment was denied.
Meanwhile, Melania Trump firmly denied any Epstein connection, calling the allegations unfound and baseless lies, and promised to keep fighting attacks on her reputation.