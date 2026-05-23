Federal judge dismisses Michael Wolff lawsuit against Melania Trump Entertainment May 23, 2026

A federal judge has tossed out Michael Wolff's lawsuit against Melania Trump, which he filed last October to try and get ahead of her $1 billion defamation claim.

Trump had accused Wolff of making statements linking her to Jeffrey Epstein, but the judge said Wolff's case was just "preemptive" and didn't hold up under laws meant to block baseless lawsuits.