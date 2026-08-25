FEFSI urges Tamil producers to reconsider September 1 stoppage plan

FEFSI (Film Employees's Federation of South India) is urging Tamil film producers to rethink their plan to stop all new movie releases and shoots starting September 1, 2026.

The disagreement? Theater owners want an eight-week gap before films hit OTT platforms, but producers say this rule, unlike in other southern industries, puts too much financial pressure on them.

FEFSI says the proposed work stoppage risks the jobs of thousands of daily-wage workers and could severely affect regular film crews.