FEFSI urges Tamil producers to reconsider September 1 stoppage plan
FEFSI (Film Employees's Federation of South India) is urging Tamil film producers to rethink their plan to stop all new movie releases and shoots starting September 1, 2026.
The disagreement? Theater owners want an eight-week gap before films hit OTT platforms, but producers say this rule, unlike in other southern industries, puts too much financial pressure on them.
FEFSI says the proposed work stoppage risks the jobs of thousands of daily-wage workers and could severely affect regular film crews.
FEFSI seeks Tamil Nadu CM help
FEFSI has reached out to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay for help in sorting things out.
FEFSI warns that if the standoff continues, it could stall movies across the region and leave many crew members without work.
FEFSI is calling for everyone to work together on a fair fix, while producers' associations say decisions should not be made without consulting them.