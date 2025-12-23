Next Article
'Felt like a war zone': Singer recalls Messi's Kolkata tribute chaos
Entertainment
When fans packed Kolkata's stadium for Lionel Messi's tribute on December 13, things got out of hand fast.
London-based singer Charles Antony, invited to perform a special Spanish song for Messi, described the scene as chaotic, with objects flying from the stands and everyone scrambling for safety.
More on Antony's wild experience
Caught in the chaos, Antony had to protect his gear and follow police advice to move somewhere safe.
He was even mistaken for an event organizer, which led him to switch hotels afterward for his own security.
Despite everything, he called it a personal win—becoming the first Indian artist to sing for both Maradona and Messi—and described the situation as out of control, refusing to solely blame the organizer.