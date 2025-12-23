Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' is now highest-grossing Indian film of 2025
What's the story
Ranveer Singh's latest film, Dhurandhar, has set a new benchmark by becoming the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 worldwide in just 18 days. The spy action thriller, directed by Aditya Dhar, has reportedly crossed ₹872 crore globally, surpassing Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1 which earned ₹852 crore. The film was released on December 5 and continues to break records with its impressive performance both domestically and internationally.
Box office success
'Dhurandhar' has been a box office sensation
Despite a drop in collections on its third Monday, Dhurandhar minted ₹16 crore, taking the total domestic collection to ₹571.75 crore. The film's global earning stands at ₹872.25 crore. This has been bolstered by strong footfalls in India and an impressive response overseas. Markets like North America, the UK, and Australia have significantly contributed to its collections. This achievement is a major milestone for Singh and director Dhar, whose ambitious vision has paid off both critically and commercially.
Film details
'Dhurandhar' is a thrilling spy action drama
Dhurandhar is an action-packed spy thriller directed by Dhar, featuring Singh as Hamza, an Indian intelligence officer who infiltrates Pakistan's Lyari underworld. The film also stars Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Sara Arjun. It will continue and conclude in a second part, which will be released in March 2026. Dhurandhar had already become the biggest 2025 Indian release overseas by defeating Coolie.