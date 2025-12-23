Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' is now highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 

Box office success

'Dhurandhar' has been a box office sensation

Despite a drop in collections on its third Monday, Dhurandhar minted ₹16 crore, taking the total domestic collection to ₹571.75 crore. The film's global earning stands at ₹872.25 crore. This has been bolstered by strong footfalls in India and an impressive response overseas. Markets like North America, the UK, and Australia have significantly contributed to its collections. This achievement is a major milestone for Singh and director Dhar, whose ambitious vision has paid off both critically and commercially.