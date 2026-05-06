Filmmaker Abraham's 'Amma Ariyan' 4K restoration premieres at Cannes 2026

'Amma Ariyan' funded by public donations

Amma Ariyan was ahead of its time, funded entirely by public donations and shown in villages instead of regular theaters.

Shot in a raw, documentary style, it dives into Kerala's political struggles of the 1970s.

Restoring it wasn't easy; experts worked from one of just two surviving film prints.

Thanks to passionate folks like Shivendra Singh Dungarpur and his team, this classic is getting new life—and reaching a whole new generation—on one of the world's biggest stages.