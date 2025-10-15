'Final Destination: Bloodlines' on OTT: Where to watch, cast, plot

Plot of 'Final Destination 6'

Directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein, Bloodlines follows college student Stefani Reyes as she experiences eerie visions of a tragic 1968 disaster—just like her grandmother once did.

Guided by the mysterious William Bludworth, Stefani tries to outsmart fate and save her family.

Expect all the tense twists and clever survival games that Final Destination fans love, with a new generation facing death's chilling game.