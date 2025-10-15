'Final Destination: Bloodlines' on OTT: Where to watch, cast, plot
If you love a good scare, Final Destination: Bloodlines is landing on Jio Hotstar starting October 16. After its big-screen run earlier this year, the latest chapter in the cult horror-thriller series is ready for a cozy movie night at home.
Kaitlyn Santa Juana leads the cast in this thrilling installment of the franchise.
Plot of 'Final Destination 6'
Directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein, Bloodlines follows college student Stefani Reyes as she experiences eerie visions of a tragic 1968 disaster—just like her grandmother once did.
Guided by the mysterious William Bludworth, Stefani tries to outsmart fate and save her family.
Expect all the tense twists and clever survival games that Final Destination fans love, with a new generation facing death's chilling game.