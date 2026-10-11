FIR against Imran Khan, others over anti-CEC protest in Mumbai
What's the story
Mumbai Police have filed a First Information Report (FIR) against actor Imran Khan and several others who were detained during a protest at August Kranti Maidan on Saturday. The protest was held in solidarity with the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) demonstration in Delhi, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise controversy. More than 400 people were reportedly detained during the demonstration.
Legal action
FIR filed under various sections
The FIR has been registered at Gamdevi Police Station under Sections 223 (disobedience to an order), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 189(2), 189(3), and 189(5) (unlawful assembly), reported IANS.
Meanwhile, shortly after being detained, Khan shared a picture from inside the police van on social media with a humorous caption that read, "Apparently I'm going for a drive."
Actor's statement
Khan's explanation on why he was detained
In another video, Khan spoke about his detention, saying, "I honestly don't know why I have been brought here. They picked all of us from the streets and asked us to sit in the vans."
He also revealed that he was driven around in the police van for approximately two hours before being released.
Before entering the van, he clarified that he didn't have any "specific demands" but had come as a citizen of Mumbai.
Family involvement
Khan's partner, Lekha Washington, was with him too
Khan's girlfriend, Lekha Washington, and cousin Zayn Marie Khan were also detained from the August Kranti Maidan.
Both of them shared regular updates from the police van on their social media handles.
The protest was held in solidarity with CJP's protest call to demand the resignation of Kumar over alleged irregularities in the SIR of electoral rolls.
Actor's stance
Khan's past opinions and career
Khan has previously expressed his support for student protests.
He criticized the alleged use of lathi-charge against students, saying that the very system meant to protect them had already failed them.
He also attended a protest march in July where he spoke about art and political opinions.
Khan made his acting debut with 2008's Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na.
He stepped away from films after Katti Batti (2015) but will soon make his comeback with Adhure Hum Adhure Tum.