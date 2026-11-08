Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal share son Vihaan's 1st photo
What's the story
Actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have finally revealed the first glimpse of their son, Vihaan. The couple shared a picture of themselves with their son on Diwali, marking his first public appearance. In the photo, Kaif is seen in a yellow suit while Kaushal dons an ivory kurta with gold embroidery. Their child is color-coordinated with his parents in an ivory kurta-pyjama and yellow jacket. The couple welcomed Vihaan on November 7 last year.
Celebrity wishes
The couple's post was met with love and affection
Kaif and Kaushal shared the picture on social media with a caption that read, "Our brightest Diwali yet... Wishing everyone love, light and happiness.- Vicky, Katrina & Vihaan."
The post was met with an outpouring of love from fans and fellow celebrities alike. Actor Arjun Kapoor commented, "Ladooooooo," while Sonam Kapoor wrote, "Oh my god! Happy Diwali beautiful people. "
Mrunal Thakur also reacted to the post, saying, "Awwwww baby Vihaan soooo cute my heart is melting. happy Diwali munchkin."
Parenting journey
Kaushal earlier spoke about Kaif's dedication as a mother
Earlier, Kaushal had praised Kaif for her strength and dedication as a mother.
He said, "He is three months old right now; there's very little a dad has to do when the baby is three months old."
"Right now, the mother is being the superhero, and she's been a warrior through her pregnancy, and she's been a warrior as a mother as well. I'm so incredibly proud of her, and I love her so much."
Work updates
Meanwhile, on the work front
On the professional front, Kaif was last seen in Merry Christmas, while Kaushal appeared in Chhaava.
The latter will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War.
The drama film also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.