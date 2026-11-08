Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal share son Vihaan's 1st photo

Kaif and Kaushal shared the picture on social media with a caption that read, "Our brightest Diwali yet... Wishing everyone love, light and happiness.- Vicky, Katrina & Vihaan."

The post was met with an outpouring of love from fans and fellow celebrities alike. Actor Arjun Kapoor commented, "Ladooooooo," while Sonam Kapoor wrote, "Oh my god! Happy Diwali beautiful people. "

Mrunal Thakur also reacted to the post, saying, "Awwwww baby Vihaan soooo cute my heart is melting. happy Diwali munchkin."