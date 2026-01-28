On birthday, Shruti Haasan's first-look from 'Aakasamlo Oka Tara' unveiled
What's the story
The makers of the upcoming Telugu film Aakasamlo Oka Tara, starring Dulquer Salmaan and introducing Satvika Veeravalli as the female lead, have released actor Shruti Haasan's first look poster. The announcement was made on the occasion of her birthday on Wednesday, January 28. Directed by Pavan Sadineni, the film is said to be an emotional and inspiring narrative rooted in dreams and ambitions. It marks Haasan's first collaboration with Salmaan.
Actor's wish
Salmaan and Haasan's off-screen rapport shines through
Salmaan took to his X account to share the poster and also wished Haasan. "Wishing you the happiest birthday Shruti Amma! Soooo much fun shooting together!" read the caption. The post was widely circulated online, with fans praising Haasan's de-glam appearance and expressing curiosity about her role in Aakasamlo Oka Tara.
Character details
Haasan's role in 'Aakasamlo Oka Tara' revealed
While not much has been revealed about Haasan's character, sources suggest that her role is "edgy, spirited, and carries her signature confidence and style." The film's team had previously hinted at the importance of female characters in the narrative. The main story revolves around a girl from a remote rural region, played by Veeravalli, realizing her dream of becoming an astronaut and going to space.
New face
More about Satvika Veeravalli
The makers of Aakasamlo Oka Tara had earlier introduced Veeravalli as the female lead. The announcement was made through a specially made introduction video shared by Geetha Arts on social media. The post described her as a dreamer whose aspirations reach beyond the sky. The video opens with a shot of a child looking up at the sky and asking how one can travel to space.
Crew details
Technical team of 'Aakasamlo Oka Tara' revealed
The movie boasts a fantastic technical team. It has the two-time National Award-winning GV Prakash Kumar scoring music for it. Cinematography for the film is by one of the best in the business, Sujith Sarang. The film has editing by National Award-winning editor KL Praveen. Salmaan's first look was dropped last year on his birthday.