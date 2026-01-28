On birthday, Shruti Haasan's first-look from 'Aakasamlo Oka Tara' unveiled

The makers of the upcoming Telugu film Aakasamlo Oka Tara, starring Dulquer Salmaan and introducing Satvika Veeravalli as the female lead, have released actor Shruti Haasan 's first look poster. The announcement was made on the occasion of her birthday on Wednesday, January 28. Directed by Pavan Sadineni, the film is said to be an emotional and inspiring narrative rooted in dreams and ambitions. It marks Haasan's first collaboration with Salmaan.

Actor's wish Salmaan and Haasan's off-screen rapport shines through Salmaan took to his X account to share the poster and also wished Haasan. "Wishing you the happiest birthday Shruti Amma! Soooo much fun shooting together!" read the caption. The post was widely circulated online, with fans praising Haasan's de-glam appearance and expressing curiosity about her role in Aakasamlo Oka Tara.

Character details Haasan's role in 'Aakasamlo Oka Tara' revealed While not much has been revealed about Haasan's character, sources suggest that her role is "edgy, spirited, and carries her signature confidence and style." The film's team had previously hinted at the importance of female characters in the narrative. The main story revolves around a girl from a remote rural region, played by Veeravalli, realizing her dream of becoming an astronaut and going to space.

Advertisement

New face More about Satvika Veeravalli The makers of Aakasamlo Oka Tara had earlier introduced Veeravalli as the female lead. The announcement was made through a specially made introduction video shared by Geetha Arts on social media. The post described her as a dreamer whose aspirations reach beyond the sky. The video opens with a shot of a child looking up at the sky and asking how one can travel to space.

Advertisement