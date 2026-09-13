Florida's attorney general sues Netflix over alleged family data collection
Entertainment
Florida's attorney general is suing Netflix, saying the streaming giant misled families about how it handles their data.
The lawsuit claims Netflix told users they'd be safe from "Big Tech surveillance," but actually collected detailed info on what kids and families watch and do on the platform.
Florida alleges Netflix monetized user data
Florida also alleges that Netflix pushed binge-watching with autoplay features and broke earlier promises by making money off user data through ads.
Florida's complaint called this a "years-long bait-and-switch," saying profits were put ahead of privacy.
Netflix denies any wrongdoing, calling the lawsuit baseless and promising to fight it in court.