Russell Brand trial: Flatmate describes comedian as 'very egotistical'
What's the story
In the ongoing trial against comedian Russell Brand, a former flatmate has testified that "sex was a huge preoccupation" for the entertainer. Andrew Dobson, who was in Bournemouth where Brand is accused of raping a woman, made this statement on Friday during the fourth day of proceedings at Southwark Crown Court. The 51-year-old faces seven charges including three counts of rape and three charges of sexual assault. He has denied all allegations.
Witness testimony
'Clearly the pursuit of getting somebody in bed would...'
Dobson, who first met Brand around 1999, described him as a "very vibrant character, very egotistical," adding that he was "quite demanding and persuasive."
He also recalled instances where "clearly the pursuit of getting somebody in bed would be a preoccupation" for Brand.
The allegations against Brand come from six female complainants and span a decade from 1999 to 2009.
Post-incident atmosphere
'My primary recollection is very hurried and rushed...'
The court also heard about Dobson's memories from the morning after Brand allegedly raped a woman in a hotel room in Bournemouth.
He revealed, "My primary recollection is very hurried and rushed... I recall Russell coming in and suddenly an urgency we had to leave, things being really hurried."
The victim in this situation had previously testified that Brand raped her after they met at the Labour Party conference.
Post-incident behavior
Brand's defense and trial timeline
Dobson added, "I can't recall anything specific that was said. I only remember the atmosphere and panicked, urgent. Feeling tense and confusing."
He also mentioned an "abrupt change of atmosphere" from a "fun week" to a tense one.
Despite these allegations, Brand has maintained that any sexual contact would have been consensual if it happened at all.
The trial continues and is expected to last six weeks.