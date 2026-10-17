Francis Lawrence to direct 'Red Rising' film adaptation
What's the story
Paramount has acquired the film rights to Pierce Brown's New York Times bestselling sci-fi series, Red Rising. The studio has tapped Francis Lawrence, known for his work on the Hunger Games franchise, to direct an adaptation of the first book. Justin Rhodes will pen the script, reported Deadline.
Storyline
'Red Rising' follows Darrow's journey
Red Rising follows Darrow, a "Red" miner on Mars who learns that his people are enslaved by the ruling Gold caste.
After being transformed to infiltrate Gold society, he joins a rebellion to overthrow the color-based hierarchy.
This adaptation is part of Paramount's growing slate of high-profile book adaptations, which also includes Children of Blood and Bone and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow.
Director's portfolio
Lawrence is also attached to other projects
Lawrence, who directed five Hunger Games films, is coming off the Stephen King adaptation The Long Walk for Lionsgate.
He has also signed a deal with Lionsgate for Carry Me to My Grave, an adaptation of Christopher Golden's new horror novel.
His next release is The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.