Tiger Shroff firing: Film bodies condemn attack, demand action
What's the story
The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has condemned the recent firing incident that targeted Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff's vehicle. The organization has demanded immediate security measures for Shroff and his family. "Such acts of violence and intimidation are completely unacceptable and raise serious concerns about the safety and security of personalities associated with the Indian film industry," FWICE said in a statement.
Investigation call
'Thorough, impartial, and time-bound investigation' into incident demanded
FWICE has called for a "thorough, impartial and time-bound investigation" into the incident to ensure that those responsible are identified and brought to justice.
"We appeal to the Government of Maharashtra and the concerned police authorities to take serious cognizance of these repeated attacks and implement effective measures to ensure a safer and more secure environment for all personalities associated with the film industry."
Security demand
FWICE urges police to provide security to Shroff and family
FWICE has demanded that the police authorities provide adequate security and protection to Shroff and his family.
"We look forward to decisive action that will restore a sense of security and confidence among the members of the film fraternity," it said.
The federation also emphasized that actors, directors, producers, and technicians should be able to complete their professional responsibilities without fear or criminal intimidation.
Preventive measures
'Urge Maharashtra government to introduce preventive measures'
FWICE has also urged the Maharashtra government and Mumbai Police to introduce preventive security measures for members of the film industry.
"FWICE stands firmly against all forms of violence and criminal intimidation. We urge the Government and law enforcement agencies to take immediate and stringent action to prevent the recurrence of such incidents," it said.
AICWA statement
AICWA has also sought action in the case
The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has also condemned the shooting.
It said in a statement, "The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) is shocked and deeply anguished by the firing on Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai's Juhu area, in which one person was hit by a bullet."
"Today it is Tiger Shroff. Who is next? When a celebrity is not safe in the heart of Mumbai, how can an ordinary Mumbaikar feel safe?"
Fear
'Bollywood needs real protection'
The statement added, "Despite repeated incidents, the government and the police have failed to stop these attacks and to protect the people of Bollywood. Gangsters have openly claimed responsibility in earlier cases, yet the network continues to operate."
"Bollywood needs real protection. Mumbai's streets are once again being stained with blood, and the situation is reminiscent of the underworld era of the 1990s. The law-and-order situation in the city is a matter of grave concern."
Twitter Post
Read the full statement here
MEDIA RELEASE— All Indian Cine Workers Association (@aicwaofficial) October 18, 2026
⁰For Immediate Release | 18 October 2026
"Today Tiger Shroff, who is next?" Firing in Juhu: AICWA says government and police have failed, demands strictest action against gangsters
Mumbai: The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) is shocked and deeply… pic.twitter.com/s4srlHDEMi
Ongoing probe
Mumbai Police forms 15 teams to investigate shooting incident
Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police has formed 15 teams to investigate the shooting incident.
The police have recorded the statement of Shroff's driver, Firdous, who was shot in the left hand.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Mohit Garg said that unidentified assailants fired at Shroff's car on Sunday evening.
An FIR has been lodged against three unidentified individuals under Sections 109(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act.