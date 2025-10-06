'Game of Glory' streaming on JioCinema: How to watch Entertainment Oct 06, 2025

The much-awaited reality show "Game of Glory" is now streaming on JioHotstar from October 5, 2025.

Hosted by YouTuber Abhishek Malhan (aka Fukra Insaan), the show brings together over 100 content creators to battle it out in a mix of mental and physical challenges—all for the title of "Ultimate Creator."

You'll need a JioHotstar subscription to tune in.