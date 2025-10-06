Next Article
'Game of Glory' streaming on JioCinema: How to watch
Entertainment
The much-awaited reality show "Game of Glory" is now streaming on JioHotstar from October 5, 2025.
Hosted by YouTuber Abhishek Malhan (aka Fukra Insaan), the show brings together over 100 content creators to battle it out in a mix of mental and physical challenges—all for the title of "Ultimate Creator."
You'll need a JioHotstar subscription to tune in.
What to expect from the show?
Contestants will face some wild tasks—think head shaving, paintball fights, and even new piercings.
Expect to spot popular names like Aditya A Sindhu, Tanya, and Shubham Gaur as the competition heats up with tougher challenges each episode.
The show promises intense competition as creators push their limits for glory.