Ganesh Acharya's journey unfolds in 'Ganesh: Dust to Stardust' trailer
What's the story
Choreographer-filmmaker Ganesh Acharya recently unveiled the trailer for his upcoming directorial venture, Ganesh: Dust to Stardust. The biographical drama chronicles his journey from humble beginnings to becoming a leading choreographer in Bollywood. Written and directed by Acharya, the film explores his struggles, sacrifices, and determination for a successful career in cinema.
Trailer highlights
The movie will premiere in December
The trailer for Ganesh: Dust to Stardust offers a glimpse into the choreographer's personal and professional life, particularly his early challenges with poverty.
Dance sequences, conflicts, and emotionally charged moments play a significant role in the narrative.
The film stars Shivanshu Soni, Alok Shaw, Sukanya Kalan, and Sakshi Pawaskar. It is set to hit theaters on December 11.
Emotional significance
Acharya's deep connection to the movie
Acharya expressed his deep emotional connection to the film, stating, "This film is very close to my heart, and I hope that everyone who watches it finds a little bit of their own dreams, struggles, and aspirations in it."
His daughter Soundarya Acharya, who produced the movie, emphasized its message of believing in one's dreams even when they seem impossible.
Celebrity endorsements
Film has received support from Bollywood stars
Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn have already shown their support for Ganesh: Dust to Stardust by sharing the trailer online.
Kumar wrote, "Master ji and I go back a long way. I still remember that his very first song as a choreographer was with me."
"Today, seeing the heights he has achieved through his hard work and talent makes me extremely happy and proud."
Career highlights
Revisiting Acharya's career in Bollywood
Acharya began his career as a choreographer in the 1990s.
He has worked on popular Hindi film songs such as Beedi Jalaile from Omkara, Chikni Chameli from Agneepath, and Malhari from Bajirao Mastani.
He won National Film Awards for Best Choreography for Hawan Kund from Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and Gori Tu Lath Maar from Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.