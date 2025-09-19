Next Article
'Gen V' cast reflects on Chance Perdomo's death
Entertainment
The "Gen V" cast is honoring their late co-star, Chance Perdomo, during Season 2 filming.
Perdomo, who played Andre Anderson, died in a motorcycle accident last year.
Lizze Broadway shared how tough it's been on set without him and said moving forward hasn't been easy.
Season 2 is a tribute to Perdomo
Season 2 is dedicated to Perdomo's memory, with Broadway calling it a tribute to everything he brought to the show.
Co-stars like Sean Patrick Thomas and Maddie Phillips reflected on how much he meant to them and the series.
The new season—following superpowered students at Godolkin University—is now streaming on Prime Video, with episodes dropping weekly through October 22.