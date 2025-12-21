George Clooney's sister, Adelia (65), dies after cancer battle

Adelia "Ada" Zeidler, the elder sister of Hollywood actor George Clooney , has passed away at the age of 65. According to PEOPLE, she died from cancer on Friday, December 19. In a statement to PEOPLE, Clooney said: "My sister, Ada, was my hero. She faced down cancer with courage and humor. I've never met anyone so brave. Amal and I will miss her terribly."

Professional journey Zeidler's life and career Zeidler was born in Los Angeles on May 2, 1960, to journalist Nick Clooney and writer Nina Bruce Warren. According to her obituary, she worked as an elementary art teacher at Augusta Independent School for several years. A National Merit Scholar in high school, her love for reading connected her with other readers in a local book club. She was also a member of the Augusta Art Guild and served as the grand marshal of Augusta's Annual White Christmas Parade.

Family ties Zeidler's personal life and family Zeidler married retired army captain Norman Zeidler in Augusta on March 14, 1987. The wedding was attended by their entire family and a large portion of their small hometown in Kentucky. Clooney read scripture during the ceremony, and their aunt Rosemary Clooney sang a romantic song for the newlyweds. "The whole town helped with the wedding. We couldn't have gotten through it without them," Bruce Warren had said earlier.