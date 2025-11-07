'Ghoomer' actor Saiyami Kher wants documentary on India's WC win Entertainment Nov 07, 2025

Saiyami Kher, who played a cricketer in Ghoomer, is pushing for a documentary series about India's 2025 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup victory.

She feels a quick movie just wouldn't cut it, saying, "There are so many stories that it won't do justice to do it in just like a two-hour film."