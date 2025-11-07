'Ghoomer' actor Saiyami Kher wants documentary on India's WC win
Saiyami Kher, who played a cricketer in Ghoomer, is pushing for a documentary series about India's 2025 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup victory.
She feels a quick movie just wouldn't cut it, saying, "There are so many stories that it won't do justice to do it in just like a two-hour film."
Kher believes a series can do justice to the team
Kher thinks the team's journey deserves more than just highlights—she wants all the behind-the-scenes moments and emotions captured in detail.
The win was huge: India defeated South Africa by 52 runs at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai, and Kher believes only a series can truly show what went into making history.
She called the final's atmosphere 'incredible'
Having played a cricketer herself and watched the final live (after changing her travel plans!) , Kher called the stadium atmosphere "incredible."
She described seeing legends like Jhulan Goswami and Mithali Raj lift the trophy with tears in their eyes as unforgettable—and hopes those moments get their due on screen.