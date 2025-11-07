Aryan Khan to direct dad SRK after theatrical debut?
What's the story
Aryan Khan, the eldest son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is reportedly planning to direct his father in a full-fledged feature film. This will happen after he completes his upcoming theatrical debut, reported Pinkvilla. A source close to the development told the portal that "Aryan wants to deliver a theatrical success and prove himself as a filmmaker before taking on the challenge of directing his superstar father."
Directorial debut
'Duo has already locked the core idea...'
The source revealed, "Khan's idea is to earn that opportunity through merit." "The father-son duo has already locked the core idea, but the collaboration is expected to take shape only in 2027." "For now, Aryan is focused on completing the script of his second feature, which will soon enter the casting stage." Meanwhile, a fan recently asked Shah Rukh if his son would direct him. To this, the superstar had cheekily replied, "If he can afford me!!! And my tantrums."
Debut success
Khan's directorial debut was a series
Khan made his directorial debut in September with The Ba***ds of Bollywood, a Netflix series featuring an ensemble cast including Lakshya, Bobby Deol, Manoj Pahwa, and Mona Singh. The show follows the story of Aasmaan Singh (played by Lakshya), an ambitious outsider trying to make his mark in Bollywood while navigating its chaotic and glamorous world.