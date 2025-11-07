Aryan Khan to direct dad SRK after theatrical debut?

Directorial debut

'Duo has already locked the core idea...'

The source revealed, "Khan's idea is to earn that opportunity through merit." "The father-son duo has already locked the core idea, but the collaboration is expected to take shape only in 2027." "For now, Aryan is focused on completing the script of his second feature, which will soon enter the casting stage." Meanwhile, a fan recently asked Shah Rukh if his son would direct him. To this, the superstar had cheekily replied, "If he can afford me!!! And my tantrums."