Pranit More to return to 'Bigg Boss 19' soon

Stand-up comedian Pranit More, who was recently evicted from Bigg Boss 19 due to health issues (dengue), will be returning to the show on Friday. According to reports, he will be hosting a special segment called The Pranit More Show during his comeback. His sudden exit had left fans wondering about his future in the game, but now they can rejoice.

Surprise element More's entry will be a surprise for contestants More's return is expected to be a surprise for the other contestants. In the new promo, More is seen hiding in the storeroom, with a scared Neelam Giri calling on Kunickaa Sadanand to inform her about someone hiding inside the shelves. Abhishek Bajaj and Gaurav Khanna are likely to guess it's More.

Twitter Post See the promo here Sabke chehre pe hai khauf, Bigg Boss ke ghar mein kuch toh ajeeb ho raha hai! 😨



Dekhiye #BiggBoss19 ka naya episode, har roz raat 9 baje #JioHotstar par aur 10:30 baje @colorstv par.



Watch Now:- https://t.co/XNlwzrEgyfpic.twitter.com/dtoyrFH0sO — JioHotstar Reality (@HotstarReality) November 6, 2025

Fan reaction Fans thrilled about More's comeback Fans of the show have expressed their excitement over More's return. One user on X wrote, "Yesss. The wait is over Welcome back PRANIT! The house finally feels alive again!" Another fan predicted, "Now Pranit will get more attention and strength, let's see how he will win this from now." While a fan gushed, "Our Pranitey is back and him hiding under that table is such a deja vu moment..."