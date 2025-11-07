Kunaal Roy Kapur was recently seen in 'Thode Dur...'

'YJHD': Long before 'green flag' trend, we had Kunaal's Taran

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:06 pm Nov 07, 202512:06 pm

What's the story

Kunaal Roy Kapur, who recently starred in Thode Dur Thode Pass with Mona Singh, reminisced about his "green flag" role as Taran in 2013's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Speaking to Zoom, he said the film always emphasized his character's goodness, which audiences are now appreciating more. "The movie was saying it very clearly at the time. Now, people are kind of like, 'How sweet that guy is.' This thing happened over a period of time."