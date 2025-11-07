'YJHD': Long before 'green flag' trend, we had Kunaal's Taran
What's the story
Kunaal Roy Kapur, who recently starred in Thode Dur Thode Pass with Mona Singh, reminisced about his "green flag" role as Taran in 2013's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Speaking to Zoom, he said the film always emphasized his character's goodness, which audiences are now appreciating more. "The movie was saying it very clearly at the time. Now, people are kind of like, 'How sweet that guy is.' This thing happened over a period of time."
Role
Roy Kapur on his character
Roy Kapur played Taran in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, a balanced and goofy, kind-hearted man who brings calm to the film's emotional chaos. As Aditi's supportive fiancé and later husband, Taran's grounded nature and steady love stand out amid Aditi's former crush, "red-flag" guy Avi (played by Roy Kapur's brother Aditya Roy Kapur). He said, "This is not something I came up with. It has evolved."
Film synopsis
Meanwhile, know more about 'Thode Dur Thode Pass'
Thode Dur Thode Pass revolves around the Mehta family, which includes Kunal Mehta (Roy Kapur), Simran Mehta (Singh), Avni Mehta (Ayesha Kaduskar), Vivaan (Sartaaj Kakkar), and Kumud (Gurpreet Saini). The film explores their lives as they navigate a digital detox challenge set by Ashwin Mehta (Pankaj Kapur) in exchange for a hefty cash prize.