'Maayavan' universe returns with new film 'XY'
CV Kumar is bringing back his Maayavan universe with a new film, XY—a sci-fi thriller set in the same universe as the 2017 film Maayavan.
This time, the story explores how technology shapes our lives, with Rathika Ravinder and Aniz Prabakar leading the cast.
Fans might also spot Varshini Venkat from Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8.
Supporting cast includes Bigg Boss Tamil's Varshini Venkat
XY kicks off as a murder mystery before shifting into full-on sci-fi, and Kumar's using plenty of computer graphics to keep things visually exciting.
The supporting cast features Varshini Venkat, Brana, Pragadeesh, Srithar, Rowdy Baby Varshu, and Cheran Hussian.
Looking ahead, Kumar plans to turn Maayavan into a five-part series—so if you're into interconnected stories and familiar faces on screen (thanks to budget-friendly casting), there's more coming soon.