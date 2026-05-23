Ghoshal drops 'Maa Tu Kyun Chali Gayi' for late mother
Entertainment
Singer Abhijeet Ghoshal just dropped Maa Tu Kyun Chali Gayi, a deeply personal tribute to his late mom.
The song is full of childhood memories from Prayagraj and the emptiness he feels without her.
Ghoshal shared, "This was actually the first song I ever wrote," saying his emotions and memories shaped the song.
Ghoshal song evokes middle class longing
The track also taps into what it's like growing up middle-class, highlighting universal feelings of love, loss, and the dreams kids wish they could fulfill for their mothers.
Known for winning 11 Sa Re Ga Ma Pa titles in a row, Ghoshal keeps exploring new musical styles, through Bollywood, devotional and original tracks, while staying true to his roots.