Hombale Films to distribute Bengali drama 'Bohurupi: The Golden Daku'
What's the story
In a significant development for the Bengali film industry, Bengaluru-based production house Hombale Films has acquired the global distribution rights of Bohurupi: The Golden Daku. This follows their acquisition of Gondhal's global distribution rights, which has been selected as India's entry for the 2027 Oscars. Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy have co-directed Bohurupi: The Golden Daku, while Mukherjee also stars in it.
Filmmaker's reaction
'Proud moment for us': Roy
Roy expressed her delight at the news, telling Variety India, "This is a proud moment for us. We want our films to reach people beyond West Bengal."
She added that it was their dream to make Bengali movies accessible to audiences worldwide.
"Our movies have great content. It is a joy to be able to travel to those who love Bengali cinema abroad," she added.
Unexpected collaboration
Directors excited at the opportunity
Roy further revealed that Hombale Films was the first to approach them. "They told us they were keen to collaborate and would like to distribute our film globally," she said.
Mukherjee echoed her sentiments, "It was a proud moment when they messaged me saying that they are keen to take our film to international markets."
"This is a huge jump for the West Bengal film industry. I feel it will open new doors for us."
Film details
About 'Bohurupi: The Golden Daku'
Bohurupi: The Golden Daku is a sequel to the 2024 film Bohurupi, one of the biggest hits in Bengali cinema history.
Mukherjee reprises his role as Bohurupi/Bikram Pramanik, a righteous bank officer who turns to robbery after facing injustice.
In the sequel, Jisshu Sengupta replaces Abir Chatterjee as the cop pursuing Mukherjee's character.
The film will be released globally on October 23.