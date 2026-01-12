Golden Globes: Teyana Taylor wins Supporting Actress for 'One Battle...'
Teyana Taylor has won the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her role in One Battle After Another. The 83rd Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Nikki Glaser at the Beverly Hilton, saw Taylor beat Emily Blunt (The Smashing Machine), Elle Fanning (Sentimental Value), Ariana Grande (Wicked: For Good), Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas (Sentimental Value), and Amy Madigan (Weapons).
An emotional Taylor dedicated her award to "my brown sisters and little brown girls watching tonight." She said, "Our softness is not a liability. Our depth is not too much. Our light does not need permission to shine." "We belong in every room we walk into. Our voices matter and our dreams deserve space," she added.
Earlier in her speech, Taylor had mentioned that her children were watching the ceremony. "My babies - they're upstairs watching. Y'all better be off them damn phones and watching me right now!" She also thanked director Paul Thomas Anderson, calling him Paul "Let him cook" Thomas Anderson. "Thank you for your vision, your trust and your brilliance. My gratitude is endless," she said.
Film nominations
One Battle After Another, directed by Anderson, topped the film nominations with nine nods. It was closely followed by Sentimental Value and Sinners with eight and seven nominations, respectively. In the television category, The White Lotus led with six nominations while Adolescence had five. Only Murders in the Building and Severance scored four nods each.