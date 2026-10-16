India's Oscar entry 'Gondhal' to release on November 13

Davakhar said he was proud to showcase a regional story to a nationwide audience before its Oscar race in the Best International Feature Film category.

He said, "When we set out to make the film, our only goal was to stay fiercely true to the raw culture, haunting rhythms, and untold layers of our soil."

"To see this deeply rooted folk-thriller resonate so profoundly that it becomes India's official Oscar entry is an overwhelming honor."