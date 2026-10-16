India's Oscar entry 'Gondhal' to release on November 13
What's the story
The Marathi folk-thriller Gondhal, recently announced as India's official entry for the 99th Academy Awards, will be released pan-India on November 13, per The Hollywood Reporter India. The film will be available in six languages: Marathi, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Directed by Santosh Davakhar and produced by Davakhar Films, the movie features a star-studded cast including Kishor Kadam and Ishitaa Deshmukh.
Film's plot
Here's what happens in the film
Set in rural Maharashtra, Gondhal explores a dark web of obsession and betrayal.
The story revolves around Suman, a young woman trapped in an unhappy marriage. To escape, she exploits her lover Sarjerao's obsessive devotion to the traditional Gondhal ritual.
As an overnight folk ritual unfolds, local power struggles and hidden motives collide, turning a sacred village night into a dangerous game of crime.
Director's statement
Davakhar on the film's Oscar entry
Davakhar said he was proud to showcase a regional story to a nationwide audience before its Oscar race in the Best International Feature Film category.
He said, "When we set out to make the film, our only goal was to stay fiercely true to the raw culture, haunting rhythms, and untold layers of our soil."
"To see this deeply rooted folk-thriller resonate so profoundly that it becomes India's official Oscar entry is an overwhelming honor."
Technical team
More about the movie
The technical and artistic crew of Gondhal includes renowned composer Ilaiyaraaja as the music director and Amalendu Chaudhary as the cinematographer.
Davakhar added, "Cinema has no language barriers when the emotion is raw and honest, and I am filled with immense gratitude that viewers from every corner of India will get to experience this sacred, suspenseful journey on the big screen together."