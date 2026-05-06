Government extends TRP reporting pause for news channels 4 weeks Entertainment May 06, 2026

The government has extended its pause on Television Rating Points (TRP) reporting for television news channels by another four weeks, starting May 7, 2026.

This move, first made on March 6 this year, is meant to stop sensational or panic-inducing coverage while the West Asia crisis is ongoing.

Officials say it's all about protecting viewers, especially those with loved ones in affected areas, from unnecessary stress.