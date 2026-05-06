Government extends TRP reporting pause for news channels 4 weeks
Entertainment
The government has extended its pause on Television Rating Points (TRP) reporting for television news channels by another four weeks, starting May 7, 2026.
This move, first made on March 6 this year, is meant to stop sensational or panic-inducing coverage while the West Asia crisis is ongoing.
Officials say it's all about protecting viewers, especially those with loved ones in affected areas, from unnecessary stress.
BARC told to follow TRP suspension
BARC, the group that tracks what India watches on television, has been officially told to keep following this order under existing guidelines.
The suspension will stay for four more weeks or until further directions, whichever is earlier, as part of curbing sensationalism and speculative content amid the West Asia conflict.