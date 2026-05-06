Gowariker directs docudrama 'Temple Raiders' about stolen Indian temple artifacts Entertainment May 06, 2026

Ashutosh Gowariker, the director behind Lagaan and Swades, is stepping into the docudrama world with Temple Raiders, a new four-part series.

The show dives into the real-life stories of stolen Indian temple artifacts and how they end up across the globe.

Produced by Tudip Entertainment, Riverland Entertainment, in association with Ashutosh Gowariker Productions, it promises to mix gripping facts with cinematic flair.