Gowariker directs docudrama 'Temple Raiders' about stolen Indian temple artifacts
Ashutosh Gowariker, the director behind Lagaan and Swades, is stepping into the docudrama world with Temple Raiders, a new four-part series.
The show dives into the real-life stories of stolen Indian temple artifacts and how they end up across the globe.
Produced by Tudip Entertainment, Riverland Entertainment, in association with Ashutosh Gowariker Productions, it promises to mix gripping facts with cinematic flair.
Khanna created 'Temple Raiders' series
Created by Raghav Khanna (of The Elephant Whisperers fame), this series isn't just about crime: it explores how faith clashes with greed in some pretty dramatic ways.
With producers Raghav Khanna, Dipti Agrawal, Tushar Apshankar, Jaishree Khanna, and co-producer Priyanka Chaudhari on board, Temple Raiders is shaping up to be an emotional, character-driven thriller, plus it marks Gowariker's first time directing a docudrama.