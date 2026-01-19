Green Day to perform at Super Bowl 2026 opening ceremony

Performance details

Green Day to perform 'iconic rock anthems'

The band will be performing their "most iconic rock anthems" as they welcome generations of Super Bowl MVPs onto the field. Lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong expressed his excitement about the opportunity, saying in a statement, "We are super hyped to open Super Bowl 60 right in our backyard!" He added that they were "honored to welcome the MVPs who have shaped the game and open the night for fans" worldwide.