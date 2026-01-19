Green Day to perform at Super Bowl 2026 opening ceremony
What's the story
Green Day, the iconic rock band hailing from the Bay Area, will be performing at the opening ceremony of Super Bowl LX. The event is scheduled for February 8, 2026, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The NFL made this announcement on Monday.
Performance details
Green Day to perform 'iconic rock anthems'
The band will be performing their "most iconic rock anthems" as they welcome generations of Super Bowl MVPs onto the field. Lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong expressed his excitement about the opportunity, saying in a statement, "We are super hyped to open Super Bowl 60 right in our backyard!" He added that they were "honored to welcome the MVPs who have shaped the game and open the night for fans" worldwide.
Broadcast details
Super Bowl LX opening ceremony to be broadcast live
The Super Bowl LX opening ceremony will be broadcast live at 6:00pm ET/3:00pm PT (4:30am IST the next day) on NBC, Telemundo, Peacock, and Universo. Tim Tubito, NFL senior director of event and game presentation, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration with NBC Sports to create a collective celebration for fans worldwide. The opening ceremony will precede the pregame entertainment lineup featuring Charlie Puth, Brandi Carlile, and Coco Jones.