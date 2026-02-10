Gurmeet Choudhary offers to help Rajpal Yadav, urges film fraternity

What led to Rajpal's legal troubles

Yadav landed in legal trouble after he borrowed a ₹5 crore loan in 2010 for his directorial debut, which didn't work out.

When their cheques bounced, it led to court cases and eventually a six-month jail sentence. After appeals, he surrendered recently.

Before heading to jail, Rajpal shared honestly, "What should I do? I don't have any money. I don't see any other solution," and said in Hindi, "Yahan hum sab akele hain. There are no friends. I have to deal with this crisis on my own."