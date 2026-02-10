Gurmeet Choudhary offers to help Rajpal Yadav, urges film fraternity
Actor Gurmeet Choudhary is reaching out to help Rajpal Yadav, who's currently in Tihar Jail after being convicted in a bounced cheque case.
Sharing his feelings on X, Gurmeet said, "It breaks my heart to see a senior, immensely talented artist like Rajpal Yadav ji going through such a painful phase," and said he was "stepping forward to help in whatever way I can" and urged the film fraternity to come together.
What led to Rajpal's legal troubles
Yadav landed in legal trouble after he borrowed a ₹5 crore loan in 2010 for his directorial debut, which didn't work out.
When their cheques bounced, it led to court cases and eventually a six-month jail sentence. After appeals, he surrendered recently.
Before heading to jail, Rajpal shared honestly, "What should I do? I don't have any money. I don't see any other solution," and said in Hindi, "Yahan hum sab akele hain. There are no friends. I have to deal with this crisis on my own."
Gurmeet calls on film industry to come together
Gurmeet called on the film industry to come together like family—"Our industry is a family. And family does not abandon its own."
Others like Sonu Sood also stepped up with offers of support and even job opportunities for Rajpal; Sood said, "He will be part of my film" and offered a signing amount.