Halle Berry blames ex Olivier Martinez for son's behavioral issues

Berry, 60, is reportedly seeking sole legal custody of her 13-year-old son Maceo.

She wants the court to restore her authority over major decisions affecting his welfare.

If this isn't granted, she wants final decision-making authority on education, medical care, and mental health issues if they can't agree after 72 hours of trying.

Her lawyers cite previous court findings regarding Martinez's alleged non-compliance with orders and interference with services as reasons for this request.