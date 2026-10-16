Halle Berry blames ex Olivier Martinez for son's behavioral issues
What's the story
Hollywood actor Halle Berry has accused her ex-husband Olivier Martinez of causing their son Maceo's recent behavioral issues at school. The allegations come as she continues to contest Martinez's request for a domestic violence restraining order, Page Six reported. In a formal response filed on Wednesday (local time), the Oscar winner claimed that Martinez has repeatedly interfered with their son's educational and therapeutic needs, involved him in their legal disputes, and undermined her parenting decisions.
Custody request
Berry seeks sole legal custody of Maceo
Berry, 60, is reportedly seeking sole legal custody of her 13-year-old son Maceo.
She wants the court to restore her authority over major decisions affecting his welfare.
If this isn't granted, she wants final decision-making authority on education, medical care, and mental health issues if they can't agree after 72 hours of trying.
Her lawyers cite previous court findings regarding Martinez's alleged non-compliance with orders and interference with services as reasons for this request.
Behavioral issues
Allegations of worsening behavior since restraining order issued
Berry also argues that Maceo's behavior at school has worsened significantly since the temporary restraining order took effect on October 1.
The filing references an October 10 letter from Park Century School Associate Head of School Sara Love, detailing what Berry's lawyers describe as "an escalating disregard for school rules, authority, and appropriate peer interactions at a critical juncture in Maceo's development."
Therapy proposal
Berry wants Maceo to undergo therapy
Under her proposed custody arrangement, Berry wants Maceo to attend individual therapy weekly for at least a year.
She also wants him to undergo conjoint therapy with her.
She has requested to select the therapists and manage the scheduling.
In addition, she is asking the court to reject Martinez's financial requests, including changes to child support and contributions toward his legal fees.
Communication proposal
Proposed rules for communication between parents
Berry has also proposed that she and Martinez communicate about parenting through a co-parenting app called OurFamilyWizard.
Her suggested rules would cap each parent at one non-emergency message per day, with responses due within 48 hours for routine matters and five hours for urgent ones.
The filing includes declarations from Berry's fiancé, musician Van Hunt, her daughter Nahla, 18, and school personnel, among other supporting material.
Ongoing dispute
Berry and Martinez's contentious custody battle
Berry and Martinez married in 2013 and filed for divorce in 2015.
Their divorce was finalized in 2023, with joint legal and physical custody of Maceo.
The couple has been embroiled in a bitter legal battle over domestic violence allegations, with Martinez accusing Berry of choking their son after an argument over virtual reality goggles.