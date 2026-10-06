Halle Berry accuses ex Olivier of turning son against her
What's the story
Actor Halle Berry has accused her ex-husband Olivier Martinez of turning their son Maceo against her. In new court documents obtained by PEOPLE, she claimed that the 13-year-old comes home from his father's house "angry and combative." The filing is a response to Martinez being awarded primary custody of Maceo and a temporary restraining order against Berry. He had alleged that she choked their son during an argument and was abusive toward him.
Custody dispute
'I also perceived Maceo to repeat disputes...'
Berry has asked the court to reinstate their previous 50/50 custody agreement for Maceo.
She alleged that Martinez's actions have led their son to disregard her authority as his mother.
"When Maceo would come home from his custodial time with Olivier, he would be angry and combative," she said in the new court documents.
"I also perceived Maceo to repeat disputes that Olivier and I discuss in private and take Olivier's side/position in that dispute."
Alleged impact
Relationship with Maceo has been damaged, claims Berry
Berry further alleged that Martinez's refusal to allow early interventions has caused their son to fall behind in school and worsened his acting-out behaviors.
She also claimed these actions have damaged her relationship with Maceo.
The Oscar winner has also requested the court to order Martinez to attend their court-ordered therapy sessions.
In response, Martinez has reportedly asked the court to deny Berry's request.
Counterclaims
Meanwhile, here's what Martinez had alleged
Martinez had alleged in his court filing that Berry choked Maceo during an argument over a video game.
He also claimed that she has been abusive toward their son on multiple occasions.
In response, Berry's attorney called Martinez's allegations "entirely meritless and deliberately misleading."
"There is voluminous evidence...that Olivier Martinez repeatedly violated court orders and interfered with necessary therapeutic and educational interventions to the detriment of his and Halle Berry's minor son Maceo."
Relationship history
More about Berry and Martinez's relationship timeline
Berry, 60, and Martinez, 60, first met on the set of their film Dark Tide in July 2010.
They got married in July 2013 and were together for two years before separating in October 2015.
Their extremely contentious divorce took eight years to finalize.