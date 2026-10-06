Halle Berry accuses ex Olivier of turning son against her

Berry has asked the court to reinstate their previous 50/50 custody agreement for Maceo.

She alleged that Martinez's actions have led their son to disregard her authority as his mother.

"When Maceo would come home from his custodial time with Olivier, he would be angry and combative," she said in the new court documents.

"I also perceived Maceo to repeat disputes that Olivier and I discuss in private and take Olivier's side/position in that dispute."