Halle Berry's 'panicked' son called dad Olivier amid abuse allegations
What's the story
Hollywood actor Halle Berry's 12-year-old son, Maceo, had reportedly requested his father, Olivier Martinez, to pick him up after an alleged incident of physical abuse by Berry. The claims were made by Martinez in a domestic violence restraining order application filed on Thursday (local time). He sought a temporary order prohibiting Berry from visiting their son. The allegations remain unproven in court as of now.
Details
Maceo texted Martinez, 'Are u here please come'
Per Page Six, Martinez claimed that Maceo called him in distress on September 26, asking him to "come pick [him] up right now."
In text messages submitted with the filing, Maceo later wrote to his dad, "Are u here please come."
The call from Maceo lasted just 27 seconds, and he was in a "panicked state," prompting Martinez to rush to Berry's home.
Incident details
Maceo reportedly revealed details of the incident to Martinez
Upon arriving at Berry's residence, Martinez claimed Maceo exited the house with Berry's fiancé (Van Hunt), who was carrying bags with the child's clothes.
It was only after they returned to Martinez's home that Maceo allegedly disclosed details of the incident.
According to Martinez's declaration, Maceo said he was playing a virtual reality game when Berry entered his room and started pushing him.
Alleged abuse
Berry allegedly told Maceo he looked 'so stupid'
Martinez alleged that Berry told their son he looked "so stupid" and was "such an idiot" for playing with the VR goggles before the situation turned physical.
He claimed, "She grabbed Maceo by the neck and started choking him while shouting, 'Who is dominant now?! Who is dominant?'"
The next morning, Berry reportedly texted Martinez saying she felt terrible about what happened.
Custody request
Allegations not an isolated case, claims Martinez
Martinez alleged that the September 26 incident was not an isolated case, claiming Berry had previously put Maceo in chokeholds.
He has requested the court to stop Berry's visits with Maceo and grant him sole legal and physical custody. Currently, they share 50-50 custody as per the filing.
The former couple met while filming the 2012 thriller Dark Tide in 2010 and got married in July 2013.
They welcomed Maceo that October before announcing their split in 2015.