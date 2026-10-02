Halle Berry-Olivier Martinez attended 'co-parenting therapy' before abuse allegations
What's the story
Halle Berry and her ex-husband, Olivier Martinez, had attended "co-parenting therapy" in May 2024 to resolve disputes regarding their son Maceo. The therapy was aimed at resolving conflicts between the former couple in order to co-parent effectively, reported PEOPLE. This revelation comes amid fresh allegations by Martinez against Berry.
Legal proceedings
Therapy included individual sessions with a coach
According to court documents, Berry and Martinez agreed to "co-parenting therapy."
The therapy involved individual sessions with a coach chosen by both Berry and Martinez, followed by six joint co-parenting sessions.
Berry's fiancé, Van Hunt, was also allowed to attend these sessions. After six joint sessions, the coach would decide if further therapy was necessary.
Dispute details
Berry accused Martinez of violating court orders in August 2024
In August 2024, Berry filed a motion with the court, alleging that Martinez had "chosen to repeatedly violate agreements and court orders with careless regard."
She claimed that his actions were detrimental to their son Maceo and their already strained relationship.
A source told the outlet that the two have very different parenting styles and co-parenting has not been easy for them.
Custody agreement
Berry paid $8,000 a month in child support to Martinez
Berry and Martinez's divorce was finalized in August 2023 after nearly eight years of negotiations.
The divorce settlement included joint legal custody of their son Maceo, with Berry paying Martinez $8,000 a month in child support.
She also agreed to pay him "4.3% of any income she receives above $2 million" in additional support.
Restraining order
Martinez recently requested a domestic violence restraining order against Berry
Martinez recently filed a request for a domestic violence restraining order against Berry.
He alleged she caused him "emotional and mental distress due to physical abuse of our minor child, Maceo."
The court granted his request in part and denied it in part.
This has temporarily altered Berry's parenting schedule until a hearing on October 15.
Legal response
Response from Berry's attorney Marina Beck
In response to Martinez's allegations, Berry's attorney Marina Beck said, "To say this filing is entirely meritless and deliberately misleading would be an understatement."
She added that there is "voluminous evidence" proving that Martinez repeatedly violated court orders and interfered with necessary therapeutic and educational interventions for their son Maceo.
Beck also called the filing "not entirely unexpected from an individual with a well-documented history of erratic, possessive, and violent behavior."