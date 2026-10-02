Halle Berry accused of choking son, ex granted primary custody

Martinez was also granted the restraining order on Thursday.

His legal representative Patrick Baghdaserians said the actor's main concern is their son's health and safety.

"While the September 26, 2026, incident in which Petitioner choked our son is the latest incident of abuse, I contend that there have been other instances of abuse over the course of the last few years," the filing alleges.

It also mentioned verbal and emotional abuse from Berry toward Martinez.