Halle Berry accused of choking son, ex granted primary custody
What's the story
In a shocking turn of events, French actor Olivier Martinez has accused his ex-wife, Hollywood star Halle Berry, of physically abusing their 12-year-old son Maceo. The allegations were made in court documents where Martinez sought a temporary restraining order against Berry. He claimed that the abuse caused him "emotional and mental distress." The incident reportedly took place on September 26 when Berry allegedly choked their son. As per reports, Martinez has been granted primary custody of Maceo.
Alleged history
'Main concern is child's health and safety'
Martinez was also granted the restraining order on Thursday.
His legal representative Patrick Baghdaserians said the actor's main concern is their son's health and safety.
"While the September 26, 2026, incident in which Petitioner choked our son is the latest incident of abuse, I contend that there have been other instances of abuse over the course of the last few years," the filing alleges.
It also mentioned verbal and emotional abuse from Berry toward Martinez.
Defense statement
Berry's attorney calls allegations 'entirely meritless'
Baghdaserians defended Martinez, calling him a "loving parent" who has always tried to do his best.
"Our paramount concern right now is only one real issue, and that's protecting this great kid."
Meanwhile, Berry's attorney Marina Beck slammed the allegations as "entirely meritless and deliberately misleading."
She said that Berry will continue to fight for Maceo's best interests despite being deeply saddened by the accusations.
The Oscar winner has now lost 50-50 custody of Maceo.
Incident details
What led to the shocking allegations?
Martinez claimed that on September 26, per People, Maceo called him to be picked up from Berry's house, saying she had "physically attacked him."
During a verbal altercation with her son, Berry allegedly "grabbed Maceo by the neck and started choking him while shouting, 'Who is dominant now?! Who is dominant?'"
The actor added that Berry's fiancé Van Hunt was present during the incident and was "fair" while defending Maceo.
Downplaying allegations
Berry allegedly downplayed the incidents
Martinez alleged that Berry "downplayed the incidents, claiming she was joking or just playing with him."
He also mentioned her MMA training and claimed she would put Maceo in chokeholds and wanted him to "tap out."
The couple finalized their divorce after nearly eight years in 2023. They share joint legal custody of their son as per their divorce settlement.
Now, Berry can only see her son two days a week and every other weekend, per Page Six.