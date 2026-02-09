Halle Berry disappointed over not being part of 'Avengers: Doomsday'
Halle Berry, known for playing Storm in the X-Men films, recently shared that she's disappointed about not being part of Marvel's upcoming Avengers: Doomsday.
"While I'm sad I won't be in Doomsday this round, there are other rounds. And I would do that in a heartbeat," she told ScreenRant.
Meanwhile, 'Avengers: Doomsday' will feature these X-Men characters
Set for release on December 18, Avengers: Doomsday will include X-Men characters.
Fans can look forward to familiar faces like Alan Cumming (Nightcrawler), Channing Tatum (Gambit), Ian McKellen (Magneto), James Marsden (Cyclops), Kelsey Grammer (Beast), and Patrick Stewart (Professor X) returning to their iconic roles.
Berry's history with the character Storm
Berry first suited up as Storm back in 2000 and became a fan favorite through several X-Men movies.
She's called Storm "a very special character" and said she feels lucky to have played her—her last appearance was in 2014's Days of Future Past.