Halle Berry disappointed over not being part of 'Avengers: Doomsday' Entertainment Feb 09, 2026

Halle Berry, known for playing Storm in the X-Men films, recently shared that she's disappointed about not being part of Marvel's upcoming Avengers: Doomsday.

"While I'm sad I won't be in Doomsday this round, there are other rounds. And I would do that in a heartbeat," she told ScreenRant.