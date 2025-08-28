Ahead of 'Gandhi's TIFF premiere, Hansal Mehta battles visa issues

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta is in a race against time as his much-awaited offering, Gandhi, gears up for its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). With only 10 days left to the event, the team is yet to receive their Canada visas. In a bid to expedite the process, Mehta has taken to social media seeking assistance from anyone who can help with visas at the Canadian High Commission in Delhi.

Social media appeal Mehta's post on X On Wednesday, Mehta took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his concerns ahead of the world premiere of Gandhi at TIFF. He wrote, "Can anybody help with visas at the Canadian High Commission in Delhi? We're 10 days away from our world premiere at TIFF2025 and no sign of our visas. It's nearly 3 weeks since we sent our passports."

Historic premiere 'Gandhi' to world premiere at TIFF Earlier this month, Mehta had announced that his upcoming series Gandhi will be making its world premiere at TIFF 2025. The series, starring Pratik Gandhi in the titular role, is also the first Indian series to be selected for TIFF's prestigious Primetime slate. Mehta wrote on social media, "An audacious dream, born of belief and perseverance, now steps onto the world stage."