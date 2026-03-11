Hansika Motwani, Sohael Khaturiya divorce after 3 years of marriage

Actor Hansika Motwani and businessman Sohael Khaturiya have reportedly divorced after just over three years of marriage. The Bandra Family Court in Mumbai finalized the couple's divorce by mutual consent on Wednesday, reported India Today. The pair had been living apart for some time before mutually deciding to end their marriage amicably. While the exact reasons behind the split remain undisclosed, reports suggest that lifestyle differences contributed to their decision to end the marriage.

Relationship journey Couple knew each other for several years before dating Motwani and Khaturiya, who tied the knot in a grand ceremony in December 2022, reportedly knew each other for several years before their relationship turned romantic. In earlier interviews, Motwani had said that Khaturiya was her brother's best friend. Their friendship later evolved into a romantic bond. Before tying the knot, the couple spent considerable time together and shared a close personal bond.

Proposal and wedding Their grand wedding in Jaipur and Paris proposal Khaturiya's proposal to Motwani in Paris near the Eiffel Tower in 2022 garnered widespread attention. The couple married on December 4, 2022, in a grand destination wedding at Mundota Fort and Palace, Jaipur. Their wedding was later turned into a reality series documenting the preparations and celebrations.

Divorce details Reports of compatibility issues and arguments Despite appearing to share a strong bond, reports indicate the couple had been struggling with compatibility issues for some time. Frequent arguments over minor matters made living together increasingly challenging. After efforts to resolve their differences, they ultimately decided to part ways by mutual consent. Notably, Motwani did not seek any alimony as part of the divorce proceedings.

