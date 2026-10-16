Vishal Chaturvedi's 'Hanuman Ansh' completes 70 days in theaters!
What's the story
The devotional drama Hanuman Ansh, written, directed, and produced by Vishal Chaturvedi, has collected a total of ₹400.03cr in India after 70 days of its release. The film's Day 70 collection was ₹0.65cr across 1,672 shows, ₹0.35cr from Hindi shows and ₹0.3cr from Telugu shows. This takes the total India net collections to ₹338.98cr so far and pushes the worldwide gross collection to a whopping ₹448.33cr!
Collection decline
Day 70 collections: 'Hanuman Ansh' sees significant drop
The film's Day 70 all-language collection of ₹0.65cr represents a 48% drop from the previous day's net collection of ₹1.25cr.
The Hindi version contributed ₹0.35cr from 1,262 shows with an occupancy of 11%, while the Telugu version earned ₹0.3cr from 410 shows with an occupancy of 20%.
Despite this decline, the film has been running for over two months now!
Box office trajectory
Looking at film's weekly collections
The film started its journey on August 7, 2026, with a modest collection of ₹0.1cr. It picked up pace over the weekend and recorded its highest weekly collection in Week 5 with ₹90.25cr.
However, collections started to decline in subsequent weeks with Week 7 bringing in ₹44.8cr and Week 8 adding another ₹29.2cr to its total earnings.
The film's earnings have been fluctuating since then, but it still remains a box office success!
Film overview
Everything to know about the movie
Based on the book Divine Detour: That Changed My Life, Hanuman Ansh explores the life of Neem Karoli Baba.
Set in pre-Independence India, it follows young Lakshmi Narayan's journey to seek God after his mother's death.
The film stars Shobhinaw Satyaa and Chandan Anand in lead roles, with Anil Rastogi, Purnima Tiwwari, Sugandha Malhotra, Bhagvandas Patel, and Neha Paranjpe in supporting roles.