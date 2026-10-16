Vishal Chaturvedi's 'Hanuman Ansh' completes 70 days in theaters!

The film's Day 70 all-language collection of ₹0.65cr represents a 48% drop from the previous day's net collection of ₹1.25cr.

The Hindi version contributed ₹0.35cr from 1,262 shows with an occupancy of 11%, while the Telugu version earned ₹0.3cr from 410 shows with an occupancy of 20%.

Despite this decline, the film has been running for over two months now!