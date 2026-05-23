Harlem rapper Base dies at 59 after private cancer battle

'It Takes Two' platinum certified anthem

Base's breakout track with DJ E-Z Rock became a platinum-certified anthem, peaking at No. 3 on Billboard's dance chart.

The song's influence is huge: it's been sampled by Snoop Dogg and featured in movies and games like The Proposal and GTA: San Andreas.

Fans and artists are sharing tributes, with comedian Dane Cook calling it "One of my favorite songs ever. Rob Base filled the airwaves with hit music. RIP man." and NFL legend Deion Sanders remembering Base as "He was a legend to me."